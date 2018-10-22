Raiders' Doug Martin: Opportunity knocks with Lynch on IR
With Marshawn Lynch (groin) now on IR, Martin is in line to see added work, beginning Sunday against the Colts.
It was already known that Lynch would miss time, but now that he's on IR, it clear that the Raiders will need to turn to Martin and Jalen Richard in the coming weeks. While Richard, who has caught 31 passes for 253 yards in six games to date, figures to remain heavily involved as a change-of-pace back, Martin is expected to handle the bulk of the Raiders' carries in the coming weeks, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Meanwhile, DeAndre Washington is a candidate to re-join the team's ,backfield mix, after having been a healthy scratch of late. Martin's status as the Raiders' new lead back makes him a worthy roster add heading into Week 8, but minus Lynch and with top wideout Amari Cooper having been traded, it remains to be seen how explosive the team's offense will be going forward.
More News
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Likely to serve as new lead back•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Hindered by game flow again•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Accumulates one total yard Sunday•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Totals 11 yards in Week 4 win•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Dealt nine carries against Miami•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Rushes for 24 yards Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?