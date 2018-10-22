With Marshawn Lynch (groin) now on IR, Martin is in line to see added work, beginning Sunday against the Colts.

It was already known that Lynch would miss time, but now that he's on IR, it clear that the Raiders will need to turn to Martin and Jalen Richard in the coming weeks. While Richard, who has caught 31 passes for 253 yards in six games to date, figures to remain heavily involved as a change-of-pace back, Martin is expected to handle the bulk of the Raiders' carries in the coming weeks, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Meanwhile, DeAndre Washington is a candidate to re-join the team's ,backfield mix, after having been a healthy scratch of late. Martin's status as the Raiders' new lead back makes him a worthy roster add heading into Week 8, but minus Lynch and with top wideout Amari Cooper having been traded, it remains to be seen how explosive the team's offense will be going forward.