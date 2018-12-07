Raiders' Doug Martin: Questionable for Week 14
The Raiders are listing Martin (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Martin was a full participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday and took part in Friday's session in at least some fashion, so it seems likely that he'll be available to play this weekend. If Martin suits up as anticipated, there's a chance his workload could be more restricted than usual if the Raiders -- who are double-digit home underdogs -- are forced to abandon the run game. That would yield a more favorable game script for passing-down specialist Jalen Richard than Martin.
