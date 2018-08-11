Raiders' Doug Martin: Receives one carry in Raiders debut

Martin made his Raiders debut during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions and rushed one time for three yards.

Neither Martin or starter Marshawn Lynch saw much action Friday, which isn't much of a surprise during a preseason game in which quarterback Derek Carr saw only one drive. Although both DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren flashed in relief of them, there's been nothing to suggest that Martin's grip on the No. 2 role is in any danger at this stage.