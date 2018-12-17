Martin carried nine times for 39 yards during Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Bengals.

Martin received single-digit carries for the first time since Week 6 and managed a long gain of just nine yards. He failed to bring in his only target in the passing game and now has just two receptions over the last three games combined. Martin rode a three-game touchdown streak into this one, which had given him some fantasy value, but his yardage totals are too light to rely on each week. He'll look to take advantage of a beatable Broncos run defense next Sunday.

