Raiders' Doug Martin: Rushes for 24 yards Sunday
Martin rushed for 24 yards on seven carries and caught his lone target for no gain in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Broncos.
Martin has now logged 14 total touches through two weeks despite a limited snap count, serving as Marshawn Lynch's handcuff out of the Raiders' backfield. Martin was deployed for 17 offensive snaps compared to just eight for fellow reserve running back Jalen Richard, whose lack of usage stemmed from Oakland leading the entire game before a last-second field goal by Denver. Expect a similar role for Martin again in Week 3 against the Dolphins as Lynch remains healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...