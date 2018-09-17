Martin rushed for 24 yards on seven carries and caught his lone target for no gain in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Broncos.

Martin has now logged 14 total touches through two weeks despite a limited snap count, serving as Marshawn Lynch's handcuff out of the Raiders' backfield. Martin was deployed for 17 offensive snaps compared to just eight for fellow reserve running back Jalen Richard, whose lack of usage stemmed from Oakland leading the entire game before a last-second field goal by Denver. Expect a similar role for Martin again in Week 3 against the Dolphins as Lynch remains healthy.