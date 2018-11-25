Martin ran for 51 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and added 21 yards on three catches during Sunday's 34-17 loss to Baltimore.

Martin barreled into the end zone for a 1-yard score to cap the first drive of the game, a play that was originally ruled a fumble. It was the veteran's first touchdown of the season. The Raiders have had an ugly season, but Martin has recorded at least 10 carries in each of his five games since Marshawn Lynch (groin) was place on injured reserve, averaging a solid 4.8 yards per carry. He gets a great matchup next Sunday against a Chiefs defense surrendering 5.0 yards per opponent carry this season.