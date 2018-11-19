Raiders' Doug Martin: Set for further evaluation
Martin will undergo further evaluation Monday after tweaking his ankle in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Cardinals, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. "I thought it was going to be one of those, 'Tweak it and just run on it and be back good again,' but it just kept lingering," Martin said of the injury.
Martin hurt his ankle in the first half and didn't return, finishing with 52 yards on 10 carries and reeling in his lone target for six yards. While Martin was sidelined after the break, the Raiders leaned as DeAndre Washington (12 carries for 39 yards) as their primary runner, while Jalen Richard (11 carries for 61 yards, three catches for 32 yards) also benefited from a heightened role on the ground. More clarity on Martin's health situation should come after he meets with doctors Monday, but his status is tentatively iffy for the Raiders' next game Nov. 25 in Baltimore.
More News
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Likely dealing with minor injury•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Injures ankle in win•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Totals 92 yards in loss•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Cleared to face Chargers•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Limited with hip injury•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Contributes 69 total yards in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...