Martin will undergo further evaluation Monday after tweaking his ankle in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Cardinals, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. "I thought it was going to be one of those, 'Tweak it and just run on it and be back good again,' but it just kept lingering," Martin said of the injury.

Martin hurt his ankle in the first half and didn't return, finishing with 52 yards on 10 carries and reeling in his lone target for six yards. While Martin was sidelined after the break, the Raiders leaned as DeAndre Washington (12 carries for 39 yards) as their primary runner, while Jalen Richard (11 carries for 61 yards, three catches for 32 yards) also benefited from a heightened role on the ground. More clarity on Martin's health situation should come after he meets with doctors Monday, but his status is tentatively iffy for the Raiders' next game Nov. 25 in Baltimore.