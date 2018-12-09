Martin (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Though listed as questionable for the contest, Martin practiced fully all week, so his availability is not really a surprise. Assuming no setbacks, Martin is in line to head the Raiders' backfield in Week 14, with Jalen Richard set to work in a change-of-pace role and DeAndre Washington on hand in reserve. Meanwhile, newcomer C.J. Anderson is inactive. Martin logged a season-high 18 carries (for 61 yards) in the team's 40-33 loss to the Chiefs in Week 13, but how close he comes to matching that workload Sunday will hinge on game flow in a contest in which the Steelers are clear favorites.

