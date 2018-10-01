Raiders' Doug Martin: Totals 11 yards in Week 4 win
Martin rushed for 11 yards on five carries in Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.
Martin averaged just 2.2 yards per carry while starter Marshawn Lynch led Oakland's backfield with 130 rushing yards on 20 carries. Martin also was overshadowed by both Lynch and Jalen Richard in the passing game, as the latter duo combined for six receptions and 65 yards on 10 targets. Martin's general lack of involvement was related to the high scoring nature of the contest as quarterback Derek Carr attempted 58 passes.
More News
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Dealt nine carries against Miami•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Rushes for 24 yards Sunday•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Logs six touches in 10 snaps Monday•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Works behind Lynch again•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: May be quiet Friday•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Given one carry in Raiders debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...