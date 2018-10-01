Martin rushed for 11 yards on five carries in Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.

Martin averaged just 2.2 yards per carry while starter Marshawn Lynch led Oakland's backfield with 130 rushing yards on 20 carries. Martin also was overshadowed by both Lynch and Jalen Richard in the passing game, as the latter duo combined for six receptions and 65 yards on 10 targets. Martin's general lack of involvement was related to the high scoring nature of the contest as quarterback Derek Carr attempted 58 passes.