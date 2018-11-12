Martin rushed 15 times for 61 yards and caught all three of his targets for 31 more yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Chargers.

Martin was perhaps the lone bright spot in an otherwise dull day for the Raiders. The yardage total was his best of the year and accompanied a season-high 15 carries. He out-touched Jalen Richard 18 to eight, but with Oakland struggling to find the end zone, touchdowns will be hard to come for the 29-year-old. While he still has not scored this season, he does at least have an appealing Week 11 matchup at Arizona.