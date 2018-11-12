Raiders' Doug Martin: Totals 92 yards in loss
Martin rushed 15 times for 61 yards and caught all three of his targets for 31 more yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Chargers.
Martin was perhaps the lone bright spot in an otherwise dull day for the Raiders. The yardage total was his best of the year and accompanied a season-high 15 carries. He out-touched Jalen Richard 18 to eight, but with Oakland struggling to find the end zone, touchdowns will be hard to come for the 29-year-old. While he still has not scored this season, he does at least have an appealing Week 11 matchup at Arizona.
More News
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Cleared to face Chargers•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Limited with hip injury•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Contributes 69 total yards in loss•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Loses fumble in lead role•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Gets blessing as feature back•
-
Raiders' Doug Martin: Opportunity knocks with Lynch on IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10