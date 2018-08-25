Martin took six carries for 24 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Packers.

Marshawn Lynch started and logged two snaps before turning things over to Martin, who couldn't find any room to run until he ripped off a 16-yard gain early in the second quarter on his final carry. Martin's spot on the 53-man roster appears secure, but it's hard to project a significant workload in a backup role that may or may not include regular work on passing downs.Though he didn't draw any targets Friday, the 29-year-old did stay on the field for both third downs during the opening drive. Martin likely will be held out of the preseason finale to ensure he's healthy for Week 1 against the Rams.