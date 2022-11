Harmon recorded seven tackles and one pass defensed during Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Seahawks.

Harmon's seven-tackle performance this past weekend accounted for his second-highest total in that category on the season thus far, as he previously logged eight stops back in Week 9 against Jacksonville. The veteran safety is putting forth a solid first campaign with Las Vegas which includes 51 tackles, five passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble across 11 games played.