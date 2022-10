Harmon registered six tackles (five solo) and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown, during Sunday's 38-20 win over the Texans.

Harmon picked off a Davis Mills pass intended for Brevin Jordan late in the fourth quarter and returned it 73 yards for a touchdown. The pick was Harmon's second of the season, and his six tackles were good for a season high. The veteran safety will look to build off his strong performance against the Saints in Week 8.