Harmon registered eight tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jaguars.
Harmon's eight stops in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville accounts for his highest tackle total dating back to the 2020 season when he recorded 10 in Week 15 against Tennessee. The veteran safety is piecing together a sneaky-good 2022 campaign, as he's now up to 36 tackles, four passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble across eight games played. Harmon will look to keep his positive gameplay rolling into Sunday's matchup against Indianapolis.