Raiders' Dwayne Harris: 99-yard punt return in win
Harris peeled off a miraculous 99-yard punt return touchdown during Monday's 27-14 win against the Broncos.
Broncos special teams specialist Isaac Yiadom saved a Colby Wadman punt from bounding into the end zone, laying out and preventing a would-be touchback. A brief sigh of relief ensued for Denver, but that moment was immediately followed by 14 seconds of horror as veteran return man Harris corralled the loose ball and streaked 99 yards down the right sideline to tie Patrick Peterson (2011) for the second-longest punt return in league history. The 157.5 yards Harris covered on the play were the most for any NFL ball carrier over the past three seasons, per Next Gen Stats. Harris' score was good for his first punt or kick return touchdown since 2015, when he logged one of each as a member of the Giants. Week 17 presents a challenging matchup as the Raiders put a bow on the 2018 campaign, with Harris going up against a Chiefs coverage unit that's allowed the fourth-fewest yards per punt return (5.7) and the ninth-fewest yards per kick return (21.8) this season.
