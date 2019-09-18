Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Absent from practice Wednesday
Harris (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Harris briefly exited Sunday's loss to the Chiefs due to an ankle injury, but he managed to retake the field during the second half and play through the issue. It remains to be seen whether the return specialist will be ready to go Week 3 versus the Vikings. If Harris requires some time to get healthy, the Raiders could opt to use newly-acquired wideout Trevor Davis to take back kicks and punts.
