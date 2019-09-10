Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Breaks Denver with kick return
Harris caught his only target for a seven yard gain during Monday's 24-16 win over Denver. He added 101 return yards during the contest.
Even on an Oakland team looking to allocate targets, Harris was not very involved on the offense. Instead, he did his damage in the return game -- returning a fourth-quarter kickoff 72 yards to set up an Oakland field goal and throw a wet blanket on Denver's comeback attempt. With the likes of Hunter Renfrow and Ryan Grant ahead of him, Harris probably doesn't offer much value as a receiver this season, but Monday showed that he needs only a touch or two in space to get the job done.
