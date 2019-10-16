Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Can't log full practice
Harris (ankle) practice in a limited fashion for Wednesday's practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Harris missed Week 5 against the Bears while nursing the ankle injury, but told reporters Monday that he expects to play Sunday against Green Bay. Luckily for Harris, he likely utilized the team's bye week to recover, and seems on track to play in Week 7 barring any setbacks.
