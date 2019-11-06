Harris (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Chargers.

It's a positive sign that Harris practiced all week, albeit in a limited fashion, so he's likely a game-time decision. If he's unable to shake this injury in time, Trevor Davis figures to field punts and kicks, but there are no major offensive implications if Harris sits.

