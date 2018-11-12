Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Could climb depth chart
Harris caught his lone target for no gain in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Chargers.
Harris has not caught multiple passes in a contest since Week 3, but could be in line for additional targets with Martavis Bryant (knee) expecting an extended absence. Additionally testing the Raiders' depth at receiver, Jordy Nelson is tending to a knee injury as well and could miss Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals as a result. This would leave Brandon LaFell, Seth Roberts and rookie Marcell Ateman as the only healthy options at receiver next to Harris.
