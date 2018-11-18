Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Exits game with chest injury
Harris is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a chest injury, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Harris exited Sunday's tilt during the first quarter. The severity of the veteran wideout's injury remains undisclosed, but as long as Harris remains sidelined expect Nick Nelson to serve as the Raiders' top return man.
