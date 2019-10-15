Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Expects to play Week 7
Harris (ankle) expects to play in Sunday's game against the Packers, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Harris indicated he was close to returning for the Raiders' Week 5 victory over the Bears in London, but ultimately sat out. He has now had an extra week to recover during the team's bye and looks on track for a return in Green Bay assuming he avoids any setbacks.
