Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Fails to practice, out Sunday
Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
This will be the second straight week on the sidelines for Harris, who is still battling an ankle injury. Trevor Davis will likely once again take over as the team's top return man in Harris' absence.
