Harris (ankle) was a participated fully in Wednesday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Harris was forced to sit out Week 7's loss against the Packers with the injury, but as evidenced by this news, appears all but assured to suit up Sunday. The veteran is slated to return as the team's punt and kick return man for the game, but likely a depth role in the offense, as Harris has seen just seven offensive snaps this season.

