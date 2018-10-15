Harris caught his lone target for seven yards and also fumbled out of bounds in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Harris nearly made matters even worse for the Raiders in London with a fumble that luckily rolled out of bounds, but the return man could see more involvement as a receiver moving forward if Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts miss additional time with their concussions. Oakland has an upcoming bye week before hosting the Colts, so Cooper and Roberts are fortunate enough to have more recovery time as they look to clear the league's concussion protocol.