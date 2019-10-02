Play

Harris (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Harris hasn't practiced at all over the last two weeks, so his initial limited participation this week gives him a chance to play Sunday versus the Bears. If Harris can make a return this week, he could have an immediate role on offense since Tyrell Williams (foot) missed Wednesday's practice.

