Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Gets on practice field
Harris (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Harris hasn't practiced at all over the last two weeks, so his initial limited participation this week gives him a chance to play Sunday versus the Bears. If Harris can make a return this week, he could have an immediate role on offense since Tyrell Williams (foot) missed Wednesday's practice.
