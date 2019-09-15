Harris left Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

Harris suffered the injury while returning a punt late in the second quarter, and had to be helped off the field. Harris' absence won't effect the offense, but he'll likely be replaced by Jalen Richard in the return game as long as he's sidelined.

