Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Inactive in Week 2
Harris (foot) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Broncos.
Harris was a limited participant in practice throughout the week and eventually failed to make enough progress to suit up. With backup kick and punt returner Nick Nelson also inactive, the Raiders will presumably be scrambling at both spots.
