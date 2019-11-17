Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Inactive Week 11
Harris (foot) is inactive for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Bengals.
The veteran receiver/returner had downgraded to non-participant in practice by Friday, so this development isn't to much of a surprise. Trevor Davis should slot into Harris' secondary receiver and primary returner roles in the latter's absence.
