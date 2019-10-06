Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Inactive Week 5
Harris (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Bears in London.
Harris was able to practice in a limited fashion on two occasions during the week, but he'll ultimately sit for a third straight game. With Harris' fellow wideouts Tyrell Williams (foot) and J.J. Nelson (knee) also on the shelf Sunday, the Raiders are down to a top receiver trio of rookie Hunter Renfrow, Keelan Doss and Trevor Davis against a ferocious Bears defense. Tight end Darren Waller may be in line for a bump in his already massive workload as a result, but quarterback Derek Carr's prospects, already shaky to start with versus Chicago, become downright grim in the wake of the multiple absences.
More News
-
Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Downgrades to non-participant•
-
Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Gets on practice field•
-
Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Fails to practice, out Sunday•
-
Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Misses practice again•
-
Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Still not practicing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...