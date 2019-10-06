Play

Harris (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Bears in London.

Harris was able to practice in a limited fashion on two occasions during the week, but he'll ultimately sit for a third straight game. With Harris' fellow wideouts Tyrell Williams (foot) and J.J. Nelson (knee) also on the shelf Sunday, the Raiders are down to a top receiver trio of rookie Hunter Renfrow, Keelan Doss and Trevor Davis against a ferocious Bears defense. Tight end Darren Waller may be in line for a bump in his already massive workload as a result, but quarterback Derek Carr's prospects, already shaky to start with versus Chicago, become downright grim in the wake of the multiple absences.

