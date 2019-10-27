Harris (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans.

It's unclear how Harris picked up the injury, but he left the game early in the second quarter and hasn't re-joined his team. His absence likely won't shake up the offense too much, but as long as he's sidelined, expect Trevor Davis to take over as the team's top return man.

