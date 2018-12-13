Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Limited at Wednesday's session
Harris was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice with a foot injury.
The extent of the foot issue is not believed to be all that serious given Harris' ability to practice, even in a limited fashion. The Raiders' primary return man figures to be ready for Sunday's tilt with Cincinnati barring any unforeseen developments.
