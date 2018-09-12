Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Limited participation Wednesday
Harris (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Harris serves as the Raiders' top returner, rushing once for 10 yards in Week 1 against the Rams on Monday. More information on his status for Week 2 should surface as the week progresses.
More News
-
Raiders' Dwayne Harris: On track for top returner duties•
-
Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Participating in Monday's practice•
-
Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Misses preseason game with injury•
-
Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Signing with Oakland•
-
Dwayne Harris: Enters market with clean bill of health•
-
Dwayne Harris: Cut by Giants•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Dive into the quarterback position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.