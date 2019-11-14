Play

Harris (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Harris practiced without restrictions Wednesday, so Thursday's limited session represents a tangible step backward. Barring any further setbacks, the return specialist still appears to have a fair shot at suiting up against the Bengals on Sunday. The 32-year-old has only appeared in three contests this season.

