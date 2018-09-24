Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Logs pair of receptions in Week 3
Harris caught both of his targets for 11 yards and added 50 total return yards in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins.
Harris was targeted on each of his two offensive snaps in Week 3, having been dealt a slightly more significant role with No. 4 receiver Seth Roberts sidelined as a healthy scratch. Harris continues to serve as the team's primary return man, while fellow reserve Brandon LaFell amassed more offensive snaps than Harris behind Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant.
