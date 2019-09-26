Play

Harris (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Harris appears to be trending towards sitting out Week 4 versus the Colts, though he'll have one more opportunity to practice ahead of Sunday's game. The Raiders will likely roll with Trevor Davis as their top kick and punt returner if Harris is unable to go.

