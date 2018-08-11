Harris did not play in Friday's preseason opener against the Lions due to injury, NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Harris -- who spent the first seven years of his career in the NFC East as a return specialist -- may be in line for a similar role for the Raiders should he secure a 53-man roster spot. He's hit a small snag with an injury of some kind, though the team has yet to detail the reason behind his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories