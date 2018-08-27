Raiders' Dwayne Harris: On track for top returner duties
Harris appears to be locked in to the top kick and punt return duties, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Griff Whalen's toe injury, which is expected to keep him out of the season opener, aided Harris' campaign for returner duties. Harris' track record as a dynamic returner is proven through seven seasons with the Cowboys and Giants, but he'll provide little in terms of a fantasy wideout.
