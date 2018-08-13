Harris (undisclosed) is participating in practice Monday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Harris was kept to the sidelined during the Raiders' preseason opener Friday due to an undisclosed injury, but he's back on the practice field Monday. He'll continue to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster as a return specialist, so don't expect the eighth-year veteran to provide much fantasy value as a receiver.

