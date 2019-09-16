Harris racked up 41 total return yards in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Harris picked up a seemingly considerable ankle injury midway through the contest, but the return specialist was able to play through the issue during the second half of Sunday's tilt. He may be limited in practice as a precaution this week, but Harris appears to have avoided any significant damage.

