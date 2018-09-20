Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Practices Wednesday
Harris (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Per the report, Harris -- who injured his foot during the Raiders' season opener -- is expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins after being inactive in Week 2. He'll also resume return duties for the Raiders.
