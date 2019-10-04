Play

Harris (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears in London.

The 32-year-old missed the last two games with the ankle issue but still has a chance to play Sunday after putting in a pair of limited practices this week. Trevor Davis will again serve as the top return man should Harris be unable to suit up.

