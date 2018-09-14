Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Questionable for Week 2
Harris (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Harris would slot in as Oakland's top kick returner if he's able to suit up Sunday, but is unlikely to see significant snaps as a receiver. If Harris is sidelined, expect Nick Nelson to step in as the Raiders' kick and punt returner.
