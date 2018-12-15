Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Ready to roll Sunday
Harris (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Harris still has four healthy receivers ahead of him in the depth chart, so his fantasy value remains negligible with just six catches over 12 games. The eighth-year pro's main value comes returning both punts and kicks.
