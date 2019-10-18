Play

Harris (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Harris was forced to sit out Week 5 with the ankle issue but will have a chance to return Sunday after working as a limited participant this week. Trevor Davis would work as Oakland's top return man should Harris be unable to suit up in Green Bay.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories