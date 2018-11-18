Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Retakes field
Harris (chest) has returned to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Harris exited Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals in the first quarter due to a chest injury, but has managed to return to the field. The 31-year-old will retake his role as Oakland's top return man.
