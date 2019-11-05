Harris (foot) returned to practice in limited fashion Tuesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

A foot injury forced Harris to miss his fifth contest of the season as the Raiders defeated Detroit in Week 9, but Harris already returned to practice as a limited participant Tuesday. A Thursday matchup against the Chargers awaits in Week 10, however, so Harris' status is still uncertain at this point. Trevor Davis would be in line to handle kick and punt return duties if Harris were to miss another game.

