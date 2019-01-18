Harris caught six passes for 40 yards and had one punt return touchdown in 15 games this season.

Harris served as the Raiders top kick and punt returner after signed a one-year deal last April, and averaged 22.9 yards per kick return and 14.1 yards per punt return. The 31-year-old typically played only a handful of offensive snaps each game and will likely end up with a similar role elsewhere as he enters 2019 as a free agent.