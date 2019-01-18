Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Scores punt return touchdown
Harris caught six passes for 40 yards and had one punt return touchdown in 15 games this season.
Harris served as the Raiders top kick and punt returner after signed a one-year deal last April, and averaged 22.9 yards per kick return and 14.1 yards per punt return. The 31-year-old typically played only a handful of offensive snaps each game and will likely end up with a similar role elsewhere as he enters 2019 as a free agent.
