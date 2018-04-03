Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Signing with Oakland
Harris signed a contract with the Raiders on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Harris finally works his way out of the NFC East after spending the first seven years of his career with the Cowboys and Giants. It's unlikely the 30-year-old suddenly becomes an offensive weapon after spending the past two seasons as a return specialist on both punts and kickoffs, but that's not to say there won't be an opportunity for him to carve out some sort of role as a pass catcher given the Raiders' questionable depth behind Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson.
More News
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...