Harris signed a contract with the Raiders on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harris finally works his way out of the NFC East after spending the first seven years of his career with the Cowboys and Giants. It's unlikely the 30-year-old suddenly becomes an offensive weapon after spending the past two seasons as a return specialist on both punts and kickoffs, but that's not to say there won't be an opportunity for him to carve out some sort of role as a pass catcher given the Raiders' questionable depth behind Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson.