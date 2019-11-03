Raiders' Dwayne Harris: Sitting out Sunday
Harris (foot) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Harris didn't suit up in any practice time this week, so this news isn't quite surprising, considering his lack of practice time. The veteran is set to miss his fifth game of the season due to injury, and now Trevor Davis is expected to take over both punt and kick return duties for Week 9.
